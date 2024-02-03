Administrator’s Corner: Enjoy the power of a good book Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Administrator’s Corner by Zach Kruger

Reading is a word that evokes emotions for all of us. It may remind us of a favorite book or a teacher who motivated us to see the way books can bring a story to life. They may also remind us of places and loved ones who wore out books as they read and reread them to us. These memories we hold deep because of the characters that have come alive for us, whether through comedy or adventure, allowing us to experience places we could only dream of.

I share these sentiments because at Lakeview this month we are celebrating “I Love to Read” Month. This annual celebration is a consistent rhythm in our academic calendar, dedicated to honoring the craft of writing stories and recognizing each student’s growth as a reader. Through this month-long celebration, we aim to further ignite their passion for reading and appreciation for a good book. Our calendar is filled with exciting activities, including guest readers, themed events, DEAR (Drop Everything and Read) times and countless other memorable moments dedicated to fostering a lifelong love of reading among our students.

Email newsletter signup

As a principal, I’m delighted to share a few suggestions to help foster a love of reading at home. Set aside dedicated time each day for family reading, creating a cozy ritual that reinforces the importance of literature. Integrate reading into everyday routines and activities, such as making grocery lists or following instructions for a DIY project, to demonstrate the practical applications of reading skills. By incorporating these practices into your home life, you can create a nurturing environment that cultivates a lifelong love of reading in your child. Together, let’s embark on a journey filled with the joys and wonders of books.

Zach Kruger is president of Lakeview Elementary School.