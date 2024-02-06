Applications open for Albert Lea Police Department’s Citizens Academy Published 8:17 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The Albert Lea Police Department invites residents to participate in its upcoming Citizens Academy program, offering an inside look into the daily operations of local law enforcement.

Classes are scheduled for Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. beginning March 14 and continuing through May 13. Sessions cover various topics including DWI/traffic enforcement, use of force protocols, firearms training and field training programs, according to a press release.

Participants will engage with Albert Lea police officers in training sessions aimed at fostering understanding and collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

Email newsletter signup

To participate, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Reside within ]Albert Lea

Be at least 18 years of age

Pass a criminal background check

Class is limited to 16 participants. Interested residents may pick up applications at Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center, 411 S. Broadway Ave.; Finance Department service window at City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.; or by contacting Police Officer Kristen Steinberg at 507-473-3463 or email ksteinberg@ci.albertlea.mn.us.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 29. Submit applications by mailing or bringing them to the Albert Lea Police Department at the address listed above or emailing to Steinberg.

For more information about the Albert Lea Police Department and the Citizens Academy program, visit www.cityofalbertlea.org/police.