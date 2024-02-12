Big Island Rendezvous Historical Faire returns with a weekend of historical fun and festivities Published 3:39 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

The Big Island Rendezvous Historical Faire is back this weekend with historical charm and entertainment at the Fairlane Building at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds in Albert Lea.

Experience the enchantment of a bygone era as you step back in time and delight in the sights, sounds and tastes of Big Island. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, offering attendees a unique and engaging celebration of history.

The Fairlane Building is at 1105 Bridge Ave.

Sweet and savory treats will be provided by Kim and Dan Olson of Grandma’s Gourmet, along with the kettle corn by the Knights of Columbus.

Fair Weather Pickers will perform on both days, and there will be over 20 tables filled with a wide range of items for sale, including candles, beadwork, ironwork, art, jewelry and colonial crafts.