Burglary and other reports Published 3:06 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

A burglary was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday at 450 Hillcrest Drive in Glenville. Money was reported stolen.

Cell phone stolen

A cell phone was reported stolen at 6:06 p.m. Thursday at 333 E. Third St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Pha Or Gee, 35, on an arrest and detain hold at 10:03 p.m. Thursday at 324 Burr Oak Drive.

1 cited for school bus stop arm violation

Deputies cited Katelyn Emmalee Kluender, 19, for school bus stop arm violation after receiving a report at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday of a school bus stop ar