Card skimmer reported at gas pump and other reports Published 8:11 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

A card skimmer was reported at a diesel gas pump at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Ditch fire reported

A ditch was reported on fire at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday at 32522 780th Ave. in Ellendale.

1 cited for school bus stop arm violation

Police cited Gladys Elaine Hagen, 78, for school bus stop arm violation after receiving a report of a violation at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Richway Drive and Lakeview Boulevard.

4 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Chloe Lynn Crrone, 21, on an EOD warrant at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Police arrested James Kolby Ralph Lund Jr., 52, on a local warrant at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday at 813 Freeborn Ave.

Police arrested Anthony Alan Madrigal, 44, on local warrants at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday at 2333 Margaretha Ave.

Police arrested La Ba, 35, on a local warrant at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday at 309 Sheridan St.