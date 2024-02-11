Community comes out big for Plunge for the Park Published 9:26 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

The community came out in big numbers Saturday for the Plunge for the Park, part of the annual Big Freeze winter festival.

Eighteen teams fundraised to participate in the plunge into Fountain Lake’s Edgewater Bay, raising almost $12,700.

Because of warm weather this year, participants walked into the icy lake instead of jumping off the ice before quickly walking back out. Many submerged their heads underneath the water.

Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray’s team raised the most money with $2,600, followed by a group of Transitions Program teachers, who raised $2,015.

The chili cookoff was also a big success, selling out before the scheduled time.

Winners were the following:

• First: Paul Nafzger

• Second: Kasey Avery

• Third: Shirley Paulson/Cindy Nelson

Combined with the chili cookoff and bake sale, the events of the day raised almost $15,000 for the new All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground.