Community comes out big for Plunge for the Park
Published 9:26 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024
Second Ward Councilor Larry Baker, Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray and Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg respond to the water Saturday during the plunge. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Second Ward Councilor Larry Baker, Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray and Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg smile as they walk back out of the lake Saturday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea TribuneSarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Five members of the Albert Lea Police Department participated in the Plunge for the Park Saturday and even were seen eating donuts as they walked into the lake. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the Freeborn County Sherriff's Office pose for a photo Saturday before their turn to plunge. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the Freeborn County Sheriff's Officee team respond to the icy water Saturday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The team from the Albert Lea Family Y works to get out of the lake Saturday during the Plunge for the Park. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
A team from Lou-Riich poses for a photo before their turn to plunge. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The team from Lou-Rich responds to being in the icy water. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
A team with Maricle Martial Arts was the first to plunge into the lake Saturday during the Plunge for the Park. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The Transitions Teachers team walks into the lake Saturday during Plunge for the Park. The team raised over $2,000. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the T&W Towing team react to the icy water. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The Robert Hoffman Realty team prepares to take the plunge. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Robert Hoffman of Robert Hoffman Realty raises a coffee mug into the air as his team makes the plunge. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The team from B&B Pallets poses for a photo before walking into the lake. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The Moose Lodge team prepares to enter the lake. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the Ignite Nutrition team respond to the icy waters Saturday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Plungers from Helping Hands Junk Removal and others make their way out of the lake Saturday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The team from Cargill responds to the icy waters Saturday during the Plunge for the Park. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The team from First Lutheran Church makes their way out of the lake after the plunge. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Two brave participants from Dean's Towing take part in the plunge. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The team from Crossroads Trailer poses for a photo before plunging into the lake. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The Crossroads Trailer team responds to the icy water. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The community came out in big numbers Saturday for the Plunge for the Park, part of the annual Big Freeze winter festival.
Eighteen teams fundraised to participate in the plunge into Fountain Lake’s Edgewater Bay, raising almost $12,700.
Because of warm weather this year, participants walked into the icy lake instead of jumping off the ice before quickly walking back out. Many submerged their heads underneath the water.
Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray’s team raised the most money with $2,600, followed by a group of Transitions Program teachers, who raised $2,015.
The chili cookoff was also a big success, selling out before the scheduled time.
Winners were the following:
• First: Paul Nafzger
• Second: Kasey Avery
• Third: Shirley Paulson/Cindy Nelson
Combined with the chili cookoff and bake sale, the events of the day raised almost $15,000 for the new All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground.