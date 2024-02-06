County board appoints new county assessor Published 10:28 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday appointed Candice “Candy” Lahann as the county’s new assessor.

Freeborn County Administrator Ryan Rasmussen, who served as assessor before he was named to his current role, said Lahann was interviewed by himself, Human Resources Manager Erin Hornberger and Commissioners Brad Edwin and Dawn Kaasa and recommended for the position.

He said she is currently employed in Olmsted County and is a senior accredited Minnesota assessor with over 16 years of assessing experience in Minnesota. She has worked mainly in Mower and Olmsted counties.

Edwin said being part of the interview process, he was impressed with Lahann, noting she is a knowledgeable and intelligent individual with a positive attitude.

“I think she will be a valuable asset to our team here,” he said.

Lahann will start at the county’s grade 20, step 6, which is equivalent to $105,705.

The appointment is effective Feb. 12 and will fulfill the statutory four-year term that ends Dec. 31. At that time she will be eligible for reappointment for a four-year term.