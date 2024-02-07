Couple celebrates 65th anniversary

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Submitted

Leslie and Loretta Dingwall celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Monday at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea's Bancroft Creek Estates. Provided

More News

Mental health event to address provider shortage in the county

Next Civic Music concert Friday

Albert Lea’s Masonic Lodge donates new life-saving kits

Minnesota’s electric vehicle rebate program opens Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections