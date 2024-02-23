Court dispositions: Dec. 14-27, 2023 Published 9:52 am Friday, February 23, 2024

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 14

Kyle Andrew Anderson, 37, 201 1st St. NE, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 179 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $846.67. Fees $655.

Email newsletter signup

Nyuon Thaijok Joak, 30, 204 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Removal or alteration of firearm serial number – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Possess pistol without permit – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 361 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $455. Community work service for 20 hours.

Travis Anthony Larsen, 39, 338 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $255.

Robert Damian Riedmaier, 35, 511 5th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle — felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Derek Swayne Murphy, 50, 1808 22nd Dr. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dawson James Vanryswyk, 24, 720 1st Ave. SE, Glenville. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 48 days, credit for 42 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $155.

Sabitas Calderon, 38, 2020 Tower Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for four days, credit for four days served. Fees $205. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Lesvy Karina Lopez, 25, 4825 E. 8th St., Kansas City, MO. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Kakari Mule, 36, 1610 27th St., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota registration. Fees $180.

Jattu Ngaima, 24, 1243 Babcock Rd., San Antonio, TX. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dec. 15

Sebastian Joel Blomgren, 21, 535 Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 911 interference – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Fees $380.

Pa Lee Klo, 39, 1814 Viking Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $20. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 45/30. Fees $60.

Jose Andres Martinez, 32, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Restitution $630.40. Fees $205.

Dustin Grey Smitty, 23, 238 3rd St. NE, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months. Fees $205. Count 2: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 39 months. Fees $50. Count 3: Ineligible possession of firearm – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Reckless discharge of a firearm – felony. Dismissed.

Cade Vincent Connett, 21, 308 4th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 103/70. Fees $380.

Dec. 18

Thomas Joseph Meeks Sr., 51, 1441 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Cody Edward Boley, 27, 507 5th St. NE, Hayfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Shavon Leeann Hodges, 35, 200 1st St. SE, Austin. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Dec. 19

Polly Marie Calhoun, 41, 34683 County Road 72, Zumbro Falls. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Jose Antonio Cortes Tajonar, 35, 7700 12th Ave. S., Richfield. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Joe Ann V. Morris. 57, 1013 W. Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Micah Hildon Ogren, 31, 1604 W. Richway Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Danny Aegus Pontius, 54, 606 N. 8th St., Fort Dodge. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ethan Bogdanov Scanlan, 24, 94 Pine St., Fountain. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – following/close/cmv/TOW 500 ft. Fees $50.

Courtney Larae Smith, 27, 126 S. Maple Ave., Le Center. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Dec. 20

Tracy Alan Haines, 61, 77600 150th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 27 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $480. Consecutive with other case. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Dec. 21

Julio Cesar Mendez, 30, 301 1st Ave. SW, Austin. 12/26/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 93 days, credit for 93 days served. Fees $580. Community work service for 50 hours. 9/1/21 offense. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 88 days, credit for 92 days served. Unsupervised probation for two years Fees $855. Community work service for 70 hours. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 77/55. Dismissed.

Dec. 22

Carter Ray Blanchard, 21, 1609 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Matthew Bryant Santee, 23, 1027 4th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $180.

Santos Armin Urbina Palma, 41, 1219 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Ruben Vargas Cruz, 19, 801 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Traffic: Speeding 61/40. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Dec. 26

Brock James Barrientos, 21, 819 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Jose Luis Villegas Flores, 48, 617 11th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – school bus – owner or lessee of violating vehicle. Fees $180.

Liban Lencho Bati, 26, 124 Falcon Dr., Mankato. 10/8/23 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.10/14/23 offense. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 102/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Tye Yanna Vashuan Mathews, 37, 673 Kentucky St., Gary, IN. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jesse Lee Tuttle, 35, 3433 Kenosha Dr. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Owner allow illegal operation. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance owner. Fees $200.

Dec. 27

Andrew Allen Belden, 21, 16063 520th Ave., Austin. Count 1: Felony harassment restraining order violation – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 27 days, credit for 27 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $555.

Joshua Lee Fort, 19, 610 Ruble Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for seven days, stay seven days. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $130.

Cristofer Maldonado Ortiz, 20, 315 College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $130.

Charlie Morris, 55, 1013 Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Count 2: Damage to property – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 14 days, stay 14 days. Unsupervised probation for six months. Restitution $169.99. Fees $80.

Stephanie Marie Navarro-Renteria, 36, 818 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Prohibited possession of tear gas – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 17 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Fees $205. Count 2: Driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.