Demita “Dee” Westrum

Demita Irene Westrum, affectionately known as Dee, passed away on February 12, 2024, in Austin, MN. Born on October 1, 1937, in La Crosse, WI, Demita was the daughter of the late Irvin and Esther Tostrud.

From a young age, Dee showed a passion for life and a dedication to her loved ones. After graduating from Albert Lea High School, she embarked on a beautiful journey of love and commitment when she married her soulmate, Clayton “Bumper” Westrum, the day after her eighteenth birthday, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Together, they built a life filled with adventure, joy, and unwavering devotion. Dee reveled in accompanying her husband on his military and golfing adventures, traveling to new places and creating lasting memories together.

Dee cherished every moment spent with her daughters, Lori and Jane. As the heart and soul of her family, she joyfully tended to her household with care, ensuring everything ran smoothly. Dee had an eye for detail and made sure she always looked impeccably put together. From perfectly coordinated ensembles to a touch of lipstick before taking out the trash, she believed that style and grace were values worth cherishing. Her culinary talents delighted her family, especially her daughter Lori, who was the fortunate recipient of Dee’s famous roast dinners during each visit. In her free time, Demita delighted in shopping outings with her sister, Delores, indulging in the simple pleasures of life. Beyond her domestic responsibilities, Dee was a fierce budgeter, navigating the financial aspects of life with grace and ease. She always kept an immaculate lawn and garden during the summers as her husband was busy working at the golf course.

When her daughters were old enough, she began working at the recreation center in Rochester. She began as a cashier and over time, took on many different responsibilities and had great pride filling in whenever and where ever needed.

When the couple retired, they moved to Sun City, Arizona and enjoyed lots of golf, new friends, and old friends who followed their same path.

Throughout her life, Demita’s caring and compassionate nature touched the lives of all who knew her. She had an incredible way of making everyone feel valued and loved. Her bright personality, her devotion to family, and her deep kindness will forever be remembered and cherished.

Demita is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Bumper Westrum; parents, Irvin and Esther (Lewison) Tostrud; and special friend, Andy Dyrdal.

Left to cherish Dee’s memory are her daughters, Lori Westrum (Curt), Jane (Eloy) Acosta; grandchildren, Jordan Running (Cassady), Karin Merschdorf, Jennifer Running; great grandchild, Felix; siblings, Delores (Robert) Schultz, Milt (Linda) Tostrud; nephew, Cory (Amy) Schultz; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In celebration of Dee’s memory, a memorial service will be held Monday, February 19, 2024, at 1 pm, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services; Father Marty Schaefer will be officiating. Friends and family will be welcomed at a visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Following the service, Dee will be laid to rest with her family at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to family to put toward placing a memorial bench in Dee and Bumper’s memory at a golf course in Rochester.