Donna Lee Roisen

Donna Roisen, 66, passed away on February 6, 2024 at Jones Harrison Senior Living after a recent diagnosis of a rare disease, amyloidosis. Visitation will be at Bayview funeral home in Albert Lea at 1:00 p.m. on Friday February 16 with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. A light lunch will be served following the service. Graveside burial for the family will be at 4:30p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, Emmons Minnesota. Donna was surrounded by her family that day and gracefully passed away. Donna’s children, family and friends provided continued support through her difficult treatments and hospice care.

Donna was born to Orrion and Sandra Roisen in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Donna graduated from Albert Lea High School. She completed a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in finance and information technology in 1988 and finished her MBA from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in May of 1993. Donna was a Senior Director of Information Technology with Medtronic for over ten years. She later worked as a divisional Chief Information Officer for Smith’s Medical as well as a Senior Product Manager with Target’s Cybersecurity and Fraud department. Donna had many years in technology leadership roles at some of the top companies in the Minneapolis, St. Paul area. In her various roles with work Donna traveled the world representing her employers.

Donna was an active member of Ridgewood Church in Minnetonka, which included the Women of Wisdom prayer group and Minding Truth bible study for many years. Donna was an avid believer in Christ and traveled to Africa to spread the gospel with her bible study and church friends. She loved to garden and plant flowers spending many hours in her patio garden. Donna was a gifted artist and her home was filled with her many paintings and drawings. Donna’s loving and supportive nature created a wealth of friends that provided extensive support through her life.

Donna was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, mother Sandra Sue Roisen (Dillavou), and nephew Ryan Politz (Roisen).

She is survived by her son Eric Leschisin (Sarah) of St. Paul; daughter Stephanie Leonard (Bearach), of Minnetonka; father Orrion Roisen (Barb), Albert Lea; sister Julie Roisen, Albert Lea; brother David Roisen (Deb), Albert Lea; brother Roger Roisen (Beth), Wayzata; brother Anthony Roisen, Corcoran; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins. Donna’s favorite color was purple. The family would invite you to wear something purple in honor of Donna.