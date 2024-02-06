Douglas E. Rye, 89, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Doug was born on January 25, 1937 to Albert and Ethel (Hattelstad) Rye in Blooming Prairie, MN. Doug graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1953. In 1954, he joined the army. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1956, he began working at Streaters and retired in 1997 after 39 years of service.

Upon retirement he found enjoyment in fishing and spent many summers at Nodak Lodge & Resort on Lake Winnie, and he was very proud of the trailer he had there. Throughout his lifetime, Doug received his pilot’s license, enjoyed golfing, playing darts and pool, fishing, hunting and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins & Vikings on television. He was a member of Oakland Lutheran Church of Oakland, MN.

Doug was a loving uncle, friend and always loved to talk and spend time with family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ethel Rye; his sister, Doris Swenson; and his brothers, LaVerne & Richard Sr.

He is survived by many nephews and nieces and numerous great nephews and nieces: Jed Swenson, Woodbury, MN, Susan (Mike) Brumm, Rochester, MN, Julie Hammes, Rochester, MN, Valerie Fordham (Louis Maccini), Rochester, MN, Jamie (Sue) Swenson, Tarpon Springs, FL, Debra Rye, Roseville, MN, Dawn (Darwin) Engelby, Albert Lea, MN, Richard Wayne Jr. (Lynda) Rye, Aitkin, MN, Luke (Jill) Rye, Austin, MN and many great nephews and nieces.

The funeral service will be held at Oakland Lutheran Church in Oakland, MN on Saturday, February 10th, 2024 at 11:00 A.M., with a visitation one hour prior at the church; Pastor Mary Kaye Ashley is officiating. Interment will be held at Oakland Lutheran Cemetery following the service. Lunch will be served after the internment.