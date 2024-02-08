Gas drive-off and other reports

Published 5:58 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Submitted

A gas drive-off was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday at 1820 Margaretha Ave. The incident reportedly occurred the day prior at about 5:30 p.m.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of St. Thomas Avenue.

Juvenile cited for vape device

Police cited one juvenile for a vaping device on school property at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at 1601 W. Front St.

1 arrested after alleged restraining order violation

Police arrested Todd Eric Grodahl, 55, after receiving a report at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday of an alleged harassment restraining order violation at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Sam Allen Stout, 26, on local and EOD warrants, Brady John Larson, 38, on a Mower County warrant and Samantha Eliise Gunhammer, 34, on a Faribault County warrant at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday at 718 St. Peter Ave.

