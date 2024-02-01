Gerald Prantner

GLENVILLE – Gerald W Prantner, 78, died peacefully on January 30, 2024, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. He was born July 2, 1945, in Albert Lea Hospital, the son of Milo F and Evelen (Mudra) Prantner.

Gerald graduated from Glenville High School in 1963. While in high school he participated in football, band, Trojaneer, Letterman’s Club, the chorus, an FFA. After high school he began working at Wilson’s, Red Owl warehouse, and then Land O Lakes. Shortly after graduation he married Nancy Monson in 1968 and they married again in 1973 after taking a year off for bad behavior. Their love rang true spending 50+ years together.

Gerald had many side passions throughout his life. He loved filling in driving a milk truck for Dale Nelson. Gerald was a farmer at heart, spending 20+ years helping Dan Belshan with his farming chores. Driving school bus to sporting events became another passion during the 90’s. He truly loved spending time with the kids and making sure they were safe. Later in life he and Nancy enjoyed traveling the Midwest sampling their son’s bbq sauce in Hy-Vee stores. While sampling he was able to showcase his kind and caring personality while making new friends at every stop.

Gerald had many hobbies which included fishing, playing cards, golfing, camping, playing horseshoe, and cross stitching. Some of his favorite times were fishing the Rodger, playing cards at the kitchen table with Nancy and Gary, golfing with Mike, Jim and the boys from Brookside Campgrounds. While camping he enjoyed playing horseshoes and dressing up as a California Raisin to raise money for the Jerry Lewis Telethon. Later he developed into a Grand Champion cross stitcher with the help of his companions Izzy and Sparkey.

Gerald’s proudest moments were when he became a father to Gary and Amy. He cherished every moment he was able to spend with his children. To say that he was a proud father was an understatement. He also embraced and cherished Russel Barber and his wife Jen and their daughter’s Talia and husband Christopher Powers and Bailey and husband Cory Rupert, Chad Citurs and his wife Jill and Terry Barber and wife Janice like his own children.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Milo F and Evelen Prantner, brother Larry Prantner, Mother-in-law Richard and Dona Monson, Brother-in laws Edward Monson and Jack Barber, Sister In-Law Barb Monson, his daughter Amy, and niece Jamie Monson. Survived by wife Nancy Prantner and son Gary Prantner. Also survived by Brother-in law Dave and Elaine Monson of Rochester, MN, Sister-in-law Margie Barber of Glenville, MN, Brother-in-law Darrell Monson and wife Connie of Winona, MN, Brother-in-law Herb Monson and wife Lorri of Savage, MN and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Wednesday February 7, 2024, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. Those who wish to remember Gerald in a special way in lieu of flowers we will be collecting donations for a scholarship for a Glenville-Emmons senior. We will also have Gerald’s cross-stitched pillowcases as a free will donation adding to the funds collected. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville.