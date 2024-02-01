Jim D. Johnson

On this day, the Valkyries have taken Jim to Valhalla, where he will forever feast at Odin’s table.

Jim Johnson, 94, of Albert Lea (MN) passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023.

Born in Oklahoma, he grew up in Minneapolis (MN). After graduating from Central High School, Jim served in the (US) Army (Field Artillery, Ft Sill, OK) and as an Army recruiter in Minneapolis.

He married Hazel (Webster) Johnson on October 6,1950.

In November of 1954, Jim became a Minnesota State Trooper {SP 35}, serving in southern Minnesota for 30 years. He had life-long interests in chess, archaeology, Civil War history, reading and was a self-taught wood carver. He was a longtime member of Lion’s Club (past president) the VFW, and The American Legion Post 56 (past commander) having leadership roles in all, receiving numerous awards and honors over the years.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel (2020); big brother, Paul Johnson, sister, Joy Stanton, and little brother, Mike ‘Spike’ Stanton.

He is survived by his children, Marsha Brackey, Michael (Barbara) Johnson, Marlene (Tom) Strehlow, Marlin “Chuck” Johnson, and Paula Stover Johnson. AND long-time best friend, and fellow State Trooper (SP 352) Lee Jacobson.

Also, his many, many cherished grand kids, great grand kids, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim and Hazels’ lives will be scheduled at a later date.