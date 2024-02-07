Joseph “Joe” Van Reese

Joseph “Joe” William Van Reese, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2024, surrounded by his family at 82 years old.

Born on September 14, 1941, in the city of St. Paul, MN, Joe was raised in the close-knit community of Hollandale, MN. After graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1959, Joe answered the call to serve his country, proudly enlisting in the Army until 1962.

On June 19, 1965, Joe exchanged vows with his loving wife, Cynthia Gavle. Together, they welcomed two daughters and built a beautiful life in Albert Lea, where Joe owned and operated Eastside Liquor, an establishment at the corner of Garfield Avenue and Main Street. Joe also worked at Dairyland Power in Twin Lakes as an Operator.

Email newsletter signup

Above all, Joe’s greatest joy in life came from being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His love and generosity knew no bounds, and his presence brought light and warmth to the lives of his daughters, Terri and Jill, as well as his cherished grandchildren.

Joe was known for his quick-witted one-liners, nicknames, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends. He had a knack for finding incredible bargains, often venturing to garage sales, estate sales, and auctions, always in search of the perfect deal. He cherished the camaraderie of his community, enjoying engaging conversations on the “party line” and frequenting the local Burger King for coffee with his dear friends.

Left to cherish Joe’s memory are his beloved wife of 58 years, Cynthia Van Reese; daughters, Terri (Kurt) Cheever, and Jill Van Reese; grandchildren, Brittany (Justin) Lorenz, Luke (Courtney) Cheever, Matthew Cheever; great-grandchildren, Josie, Saylor, Sutton; brother, David (Karen) Van Reese; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ethel (Wiley) Van Reese.

A public visitation will be held at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services on February 7, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, allowing friends and loved ones to pay their respects. A funeral service to honor Joe will be held on February 8, 2024, at 11:00 am at Salem Lutheran Church with a visitation one hour prior at the church. Pastor Mark Boorsma will be officiating. The interment will take place at Fairview-Oakland Cemetery.