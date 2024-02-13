Larry Scott Peterson, age 64, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on January 11th, 2024 with complications from diabetes. Larry was born in Albert Lea to Gaylord & Darlene Peterson. He graduated from Albert Lea HS in 1977. He went on to graduate from St Cloud State where he studied Criminal Law & Political Sciences. He worked for 20 years as a sergeant at the MN Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights. He was also floor manager head of security at The Bird Nightclub in Maplewood. Later on he worked with troubled youth at Gerard Academy in Austin. At the time of his death he was dedicated & enjoyed working security at Diamond Joe’s Casino in Iowa. Larry enjoyed rugby, all dogs & was an avid Star Trek collector.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother in law Tom Loverink & nephews Tom & Tim Loverink. He is survived by 3 children, Angela Zezek, 2 precious others, brother Allen (Michelle) Peterson, sister Vicki Loverink, nieces Kim (Jarrod) Robran, Alexandra Peterson & nephews Brandon (Amber) Loverink & Josh Loverink. Larry will be buried at Silver Lake Cemetery in Iowa. A private service will be held at a later date.