Library to present program on winter seed sowing Published 4:00 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

The Albert Lea Public Library invites the public to learn more about gardening in southern Minnesota at its Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 8. Master gardener Don Smith will share information about winter seed sowing. Attendees will discover the basics of this seed-starting method along with tips and tricks they can use in their gardens.

The program will be held in the Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St. There is no registration or fee required.

For more information about the library’s lunch and learn program, visit this webpage: alplonline.org/adult-services/programs-and-events/.