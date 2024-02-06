Man arrested for threats of violence and other reports Published 5:22 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Police arrested Salvador Gomez, 39, for alleged threats of violence at 10:40 p.m. Sunday at 721 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for vape device

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a vape device on school property at 12:53 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Email newsletter signup

Juvenile cited for marijuana

Police cited a juvenile for possession of marijuana under age 21 at 2:47 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Lori Beth Castro, 32, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 10:21 p.m. Saturday at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Windshield reported broken

The windshield of a vehicle was reported broken at 8:12 a.m. Sunday at 925 Bridge Ave.

Theft reported

A comforter was reported stolen at 2:10 p.m. Monday at 309 Fenton Ave.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 2:34 p.m. Monday of possible identity theft on South Fourth Avenue.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 517 E. Fourth St.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into and a Harley-Davidson jacket taken at 4:29 p.m. Monday at 713 Spark Ave.