Marcia L. Hall

Pastor Marcia Longstreth Hartzell Hall died on February 6, 2024 at Oak Park Place in Albert Lea, MN. She was born on August 26, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA, to Percy and Dorothy (Longstreth) Hartzell.

Marcia was raised in Glenside, PA; attending and graduating from Abington High School on 1950. From January, 1951, to April, 1951, she proudly served in the United States Air Force. She married and had two sons, W. Harrison Hall III and David Alan Hall. In 1974 she moved to Minneapolis, MN, where she attended the University of Minnesota and then went to Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from there in 1982 with a Master of Divinity degree.

Marcia has served as a chaplain at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX, and Fairview Southdale Hospital in Minneapolis. She has served parishes in Iowa, Minnesota, and New York State. She also enjoyed trips to Europe and visited East Germany and Switzerland where she found solace and grew in her faith journey. Upon her retirement she continued to serve the Albert Lea area as Visitation Pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church and did interim ministry for the SE Minnesota and SW Iowa Synods of the ELCA. She also stayed active in the Freeborn County Ministerial Association and was a volunteer chaplain at Naeve Hospital. Marcia was a dog lover and in the last years Susie and Skippy were a big part of her life.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; brothers, John and Paul; sister, Persis (John) LeQuin; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, W. Harrison Hall III; nieces and nephews; dear friends; and her beloved, pup, Skippy.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Eileen Woyen will officiate. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at London Deer Creek Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 S Washington, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or Luther Seminary in St Paul, MN.