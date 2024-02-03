Matching funds given to Salvation Army

Western Star Lodge No. 26 recently presented matching funds to Albert Lea Salvation Army Capt. Marie Lewis. Local Masons were part of the 2023 bell-rInging efforts for the Salvation Army on Dec. 2. They collected $5,357.98 while bell ringing and with matching funds were able to add an additional $5,357.98. Lewis informed the group that as part of another donor in the Albert Lea community, funds were matched again locally, bringing the total amount earned to $16,073.94 for the efforts at Hy-Vee and Bomgaars this year. Western Star Masonic Lodge No. 26 has participated in the Christmas bell-ringing efforts for many years. Efforts are dubbed as the Jake Loper Kettle Drive honoring Gerald Loper who organized the annual effort for many years. The group thanked Sarah Stultz, editor of the Albert Lea Tribune, who helps get the word out each year inviting participation. They thank the many people who have contributed to make this a success and help increase matching funds. They appreciate their bell ringers, members of Western Star Lodge, Albert Lea Shrine Club, their spouses and families who oftentimes accompany them helping in ringing the bells. “Albert Lea is a very giving community and we are proud to work together to help with needs before Christmas each year. We hope to see each of you again next year,” said Mark Harig, treasurer for Western Star Lodge No. 26. Provided