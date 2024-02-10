Meatball supper planned to benefit the historical museum Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

The Freeborn County Historical Museum will host a night of food and fun at the Moose Lodge from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23. The meal includes meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggie and a dinner roll, and beverages can be purchased from the lodge.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the museum, through museum board members or at the door of the event. This event funds a variety of programs for the museum including virtual, hands-on and free community events.

A variety of baked goods and silent auction items will be available for purchase. If you would like to donate new items to the silent auction or baked goods please contact programs@fchmmn.org.

The Freeborn County Historical Museum is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The museum collects, preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours and educational programs. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea and is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, please call our office at 507-373-8003.