Minor injury reported in Albert Lea fire

Published 6:14 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Staff Reports

Albert Lea firefighters respond to a fire in the basement at 110 E. 11th St. Monday morning. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Trribune

A man received minor injuries after a reported fire Monday morning in a basement of a home in southern Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded at 7:40 a.m. to 110 E. 11th St. Monday for a report of fire coming out of the basement, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews entered the basement area and extinguished the fire quickly. The homeowner was on scene outside the home at the time of arrival.

The cause of the fire was due to debris falling onto a hot stove and igniting.

Crews worked on the scene for about an hour checking for fire extension. There was minimal fire damage but smoke damage throughout the home.

Damages are estimated at $8,000.

The homeowner did receive some minor burns and injuries to his face due to falling on the stairs and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where he was treated and released.

