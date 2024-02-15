Nancy Toot

Nancy Olson Toot passed away at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, surrounded by her family. At 70 years old, following an extended illness with continuing complications, Nancy went home to the Lord, having fought the good fight, finishing the race, and having kept the faith.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at the Hartland Evangelical Lutheran Church, with visitation at 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Young Nancy Olson grew up in Hartland, MN with her parents and four sisters, and later returned with her husband, to the little town she loved for the last decades of her life.

Nancy graduated from the New Richland-Hartland High School; in 1971. She married the love of her life, Raymond Toot, on July 17, 1987. They built their lives together for 36 “glorious years” as Nancy liked to say.

Nancy was honored to hold a seat on the Hartland City Council for several years, dedicated to serve the hometown that she loved and appreciated. Nancy excelled in creativity and enjoyed making flower arrangements. She was also particularly talented and imaginative in her creation of handmade greeting cards, which were appreciated by all who gave them, and all who received them. Nancy enjoyed cross-stitch and made beautiful designs which she enjoyed gifting to others. She spent many hours working on jigsaw puzzles and relished the occasional trip to the casino.

Nancy’s family and friends were very important to her. She especially enjoyed weekend get-aways with her four sisters and sister-niece outings, all with whom she had a very close bond. Nancy enjoyed playing cards and Farkle with friends and maintained relationships with childhood friends who meant so very much to her. Nancy loved tooling around the town on her golf cart, visiting neighbors, friends, and family during warmer months.

Those who mourn her loss include her husband, Raymond; grandson, Connor Lauber of New York; great-granddaughter, Grace Lauber; stepsons, Travis Toot and Lucas Toot; step-granddaughter, Hailey Toot; sisters, Debra Flatness, Kimberly (David) Peterson, Amy (Paul) Martinson, and Anna Durst; sister-in-law, Renee Toot of Idaho; brother-in-law, Darus Toot and brother-in-law, Bari (Gayla) of Colorado; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Lutgens; parents, Leslie and Dolores Olson; brothers-in law, Larry Flatness and Ed Durst; parents-in-law Wayne Toot and Marcella Betz.