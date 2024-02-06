Regan Hall

On February 1st 2024 the fog lifted and revealed a beautiful blue sky just in time for God to call home our 10-year-old son Regan James Ronald Drake Hall.

Regan was born on December 19th 2013. Regan arrived as a foster child in 2019 and it was an instant love and we knew he was home. After two years with us he officially became a permanent member of our family when we adopted him in 2021. This blue-eyed boy with a flash of red through his hair would forever change the lives of everyone he met. This feisty, mischievous, funny, full of life, loving child was definitely a gift! He never let his diagnosis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Deletion Exon 50 stop him even after he stopped walking. His love and need for speed in everything he did was evident unless he was hugging you or lacing his fingers in yours. Those who knew him could attest to his unyielding determination. He proved this once he got a power wheelchair. Nothing was safe in his path when he was on a mission. (Watch your feet)

Regan loved so many things in life, cars, trucks, trains, birds, especially the Black-capped Chickadee, he even mastered saying it. Regan’s curious nature was evident in his fascination of bugs, allowing them to crawl or land on him. He had an affinity for loud sirens and horns. He loved waving at a semi in hopes of a horn honk. His passion though was anything electronic! He would go to great lengths to finagle his way to get one in his hands.

The time he spent camping, swimming, being out on the boat, going to church, going on family adventures, listening and grooving to music, filled his short, but definitely exciting life.

No matter what he was called at that moment, Regan, Ray Ray, or affectionately Lumpy, by his mom, he always had an infectious smile and a gleam in his eye. Ready for fun or mischief. He definitely kept everyone on their toes.

Regan’s journey to heaven would be a swift one, running to meet his Uncle Jim and Uncle Dennis who were already waiting for him.

Regan was fiercely loved by his loving parents Parley and Mandy (Drake) Hall.

His siblings, Leala & David Bigler, Alycia & Alex Lewis, Makena & Nike Vang, Maxwel Hall and Isabela Hall.

Maternal Grandparents Ron & Ann Drake,

Aunts & Uncles, Julia “Aunty” Drake-Tobiasen, Joe Walgren, Julie Yotter, Michelle & Kurt Mortensen.

Cousins, Bernadette, Lucy, Leobell, Jasper, Wren.

His church family and many wonderful friends.

Special thank you to his teachers Kathie and Angie, his bus driver Miguel and Holly and the entire Halverson Elementary staff.

A celebration of Regan’s life will be held at 5 PM on Friday, February 9th, 2024, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation service, with Pastor Brandon Schettler officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held from 3-5 PM prior to the service.