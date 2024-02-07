Reuben J. Calderon, age 98, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Reuben was born on June 22, 1925, in Bancroft, Iowa to Hilario and Daria (Ramirez) Calderon. Daria later married Reyes Carrisalez while Reu ben was still very young. Reuben always remembered Mr. Carrisalez as a kind and loving father.

Reuben attended Albert Lea High School but shortly before graduation, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp becoming a member of the 427th Bomb Squadron, 303rd Bomb Group of the 8th Army Air Corp. He reached the rank of Staff Sargent as an ariel gunner, flying missions over Germany during WWII. He was honorably discharged in October of 1945 and returned to Albert Lea. He finished up his studies and earned a general education degree, and later took college classes.

On May 24, 1947, Reuben married the love of his life, Zoila (Galven), at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. To this union, eight children were born. The couple lived in Columbus, OH, for a short time before making Albert Lea their permanent home.

Reuben worked as a meat packer at Wilson Foods for more than 40 years before retiring in 1987. In his spare time, he remodeled the family home numerous times in coordination with Zoila’s wishes. Reuben enjoyed doing crossword puzzles (in ink!), watching TV Westerns, and traveling with Zoila.

Later in life, Reuben was totally dedicated to the care of Zoila as she dealt with numerous health issues. He was always by her side during hospital visits and took great care of her at home. He mourned her passing in 2020 every day for the rest of his life.

Reuben is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Zoila; sons, Robert Calderon and Michael Calderon; and his siblings.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Cindy Calderon of Albert Lea, MN, Cathy Calderon of Austin, MN; sons, Steven (Wanda) Calderon of Elko, MN, Tony Calderon of Kearney, NE, Reuben Jr. (Jon) Calderon of Dripping Springs, TX, and Mario (Kathy) Calderon of Eagan, MN; 21 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and extended relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM. on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea; Kasie Watkins will be the celebrant. Reuben’s family will greet guests at a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.