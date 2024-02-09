In Memoriam: Roger Lowell Ingebritson, affectionately known as Pudge. It is with heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss that we announce the passing of Roger Lowell Ingebritson, fondly called Pudge, who departed this world on January 30th, 2024 at the age of 85. Born on June 18, 1938 and raised in Albert Lea, MN, Pudge’s journey was marked by a profound commitment to service, leadership, and a zest for life. Pudge’s educational journey at the University of Minnesota, where he proudly graduated with a degree in Business Administration, was further enriched by his fraternity experience as a devoted member of Delta Tau Delta.

His time at the fraternity laid the foundation for lasting friendships that he carried throughout his life. Following his academic pursuits, he enlisted in the United States Navy on March 3, 1961, and served with distinction until his honorable discharge on March 6, 1964. His role as the Chief Navigation Officer aboard the USS Haleakala, a munitions and guided missiles ship whose name translates to House of the Sun, showcased his exemplary leadership. Responsible for overseeing five other ships, Pudge, attaining the rank of Full Lieutenant, worked alongside Captain King, earning a reputation for their exceptional leadership skills. Following his dedicated military service, Pudge pursued a successful 30-year career at 3M, contributing significantly to the business world. Pudge’s love for adventure extended beyond the professional realm; he found solace and joy sailing on the St. Croix River. His passion for sailing led him to explore various destinations with family and friends. In 1991, he held the esteemed position of Commodore at Bayport Marina, showcasing his commitment to the sailing community. As an active board member for several years, he left an indelible mark on the maritime world. A man of deep friendships, Pudge held his Stagnation crew close to his heart. These companions formed the backbone of his lifelong friendships, and their adventures were a testament to the camaraderie he cherished. Pudge is preceded in death by his son, Erik Ingebritson, and his parents, Rainart and Thelma Ingebritson. He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories, survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Christine Canelake, daughter Kristin (Tom) Ranalls, and brother John and (Marlene) Ingebritson, and his nephews Aaron (Yvonne), John (Susan) and Thomas (Kelly) Ingebritson and their families. He will be dearly missed by stepdaughters Stephanie (Guy) Coffey, Jennifer (Dan) Bailey, and Elizabeth Ryan, along with grandchildren Trudeaux and Kane Coffey, Jake, Steffine, and Louis Bailey, and Malec Ryan Govrik. For those who knew Pudge, he will be remembered for his love of a good burger, a cold beer, and engaging in lively conversations. As we bid farewell to this kind man, we celebrate the life he lived, the friendships he nurtured, and the indomitable spirit that will forever echo in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to Lutheran Social Services or an organization of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.