Ronald Wagen

Ronald Wangen, 74, passed away February 11, 2024 at his home in Northwood, IA. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home in Northwood, IA from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A tentative date for burial is April 19, 2024 at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Ronnie was born on September 5, 1949 to Ray and Violet and resided with his parents and brothers on Sunset Street in Albert Lea, MN. Ronnie was the third of five boys. He grew up in an era that involved being outside, hunting, fishing, and playing ball. Ron developed a passion for playing softball at a young age and kept playing into his 40’s. He graduated from Albert Lea High School and obtained a vocational degree from Albert Lea VoTech.

Ronald was a proud veteran, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He went into the Army in April of 1970 and was Honorably Discharged in December of 1971. Like many veterans, he seldom spoke of the specific details of his experience. His mother reported that Ronnie would request dry socks when he sent letters home.

Ron married Judy Crane in July of 1981. The couple lived in Albert Lea and Glenville before moving to Northwood, IA in December of 1995.

He worked for the Glenville-Emmons School District for eight years. Ronnie always spoke highly of the students and the memories made during this time period. Much of his professional career was spent driving a semi. He was still employed as a driver just prior to his passing.

Ron also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and loved watching television. He indulged in coffee and a variety of sweets. His grandchildren knew him as “Papa Ron” and he enjoyed being a grandparent.

Ron is survived by his: wife, Judy; daughter, Tena (Jason Long) Burnes; sons, Kyle (Suzanne) Cipra, Ryan (Laura) Wangen and Joshua (Brianna Peterson) Wangen; grandchildren, Ian, Christian, Evan, Brooke, Aidan, Odin, Nolan, Hudson; great-granddaughter, Lily; brothers, Dean (Carolyn) Wangen, Wayne Wangen and Guy Wangen; sisters-in-law, Patricia Crane and Maxine Crane; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron is preceded in death by his: parents; mother and father-in-law; brother, Keith Wangen; sister-in-law, Ellen Wangen; brothers-in-law, LaDon Crane, Richard Crane and Robert Crane.