State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation accepting Century Farm applications Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more are invited to apply for the 2024 Century Farm Program. Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, the Century Farm Program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. More than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.

Family farms are recognized as a Century Farm when three requirements are met. The farm must be: 1) at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; 2) in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required); and 3) at least 50 acres and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz, the State Fair Board of Managers President Wally Wichmann and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.

Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/; at fbmn.org; by calling the State Fair at 651-288-4417; or at statewide county extension. The submission deadline is Monday, March 4. Recipients will be announced in the spring. Previously recognized families should not reapply.

Information on the Century Farm Program will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. A Century Farm database is also available at fbmn.org.

About the Minnesota State Fair: The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Follow along on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok @mnstatefair for year-round Minnesota State Fair updates. The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information.

About the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation: To ensure Minnesota’s agricultural vitality, the Minnesota Farm Bureau amplifies its members’ voices through engagement, grassroots advocacy and agricultural awareness. Learn more about their efforts as an advocate for their over 30,000 members and 78 county and regional Farm Bureaus at fbmn.org.