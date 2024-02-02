Tribune wins 12 awards in annual newspaper contest Published 6:39 am Friday, February 2, 2024

The Albert Lea Tribune took home 12 awards Thursday night in the Better Newspaper Contest banquet as part of the 157th annual Minnesota Newspaper Association Convention in Brooklyn Park.

The awards included second place in General Reporting for multi-day newspapers under 5,000 circulation as well as several awards for its magazine.

The contest recognized work between September 2022 and August 2023.

The Tribune won first and third place for Magazine General Reporting and second place for Best Magazine Design, both among all multi-day newspapers. Managing Editor Sarah Stultz won third place for Best Magazine Article.

Stultz also won other writing awards for her work in the newspaper, including second place in the Hard News: Courts/Crime Coverage category for multi-day newspapers up to 5,000 circulation, third place for Business Story and first place in both the Human Interest category and Human Interest: News Feature category, all among multi-day papers under 5,000 circulation.

Former reporter Alex Guerrero won second place in the Human Interest: Personality/Profile category.

The newspaper also won third place in Advertising Excellence among all multi-day newspapers up to 10,000 circulation and first place for its Classified Advertising Section among all multi-day newspapers up to 5,000 circulation.