Vehicle reported stolen and other reports Published 5:12 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

A black 2014 Chrysler 200 was reported stolen at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday from a city parking lot off of Washington Avenue.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jayme Dean Anderson, 28, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Broadway and West Ninth Street.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Broken window reported

A broken window was reported at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at 917 St. Peter Ave. Someone had reportedly thrown a large rock at the window.

Donation box stolen

Police received a report at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday of a donation box that was stolen at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Bike stolen

A blue women’s Schwinn mountain bike was reported stolen at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday at 323 Winter Ave.

House paint-balled

A house was reported paint-balled at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2014 Capital Lane.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at 2410 Y.H. Hanson Ave. The incident reportedly occurred the day before.