Velma Bonnerup

Velma Glennis Gail Bonnerup was born on July 24, 1933 on Austin, Minnesota and passed away February 7, 2024 at The Cedars Memory Care in Austin, Minnesota. She was 90 years old.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Mark Boorsma will officiate. Velma’s family will greet guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Hospice

How do you describe this woman, daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother? The easiest was is to say she loved.

Email newsletter signup

Velma grew up in Austin, Minnesota with her parents Earnest and Vista (Clayton) Haskin with 9 brothers and sisters. This is where she learned to love and cherish her family, cooking and baking. In her free time, she enjoyed anything that included her family.

Velma was united in marriage to Donald Bonnerup on September 24, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in Austin and made their home in the country southwest of Glenville, Minnesota. Later moving to Albert Lea on Fountain Lake.

Velma and Donald were members of Salem Lutheran Church for over 70 years. She was a member of the Eagles Club and the American Legion, both in Albert Lea.

Velma is survived by her Children, Diane (Steve) Anderson of Glendale, AZ, Kathy Vogelsang of Owatonna, MN, Sandy (Tom) Sorenson of Fargo, ND, and Paul (Mary) Bonnerup of Stewartville, MN; grandchildren, Michelle Anderson, Stephanie (Jamie) Anderson, Cory Anderson, Jason (Jen) Vogelsang, Stacy (Robert) Tanner, Derik Sorenson, Tyler (Chelsea) Sorenson, Shawn (Selena) Campagna, Amy (Jon) Buckmeier, Matt (Jana) Bonnerup; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Earnest (Cecil) Haskin and James (Jean) Haskin; and sister-in-law, Sharon Haskin.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 1998; daughter, Marilyn Kay; granddaughter, Kristi Vogelsang; son-in-law, Steven Vogelsang; brothers, Lloyd Haskin, Kenneth Haskin, and Harold (Jean) Haskin; sisters, Dorothy (Harvey) Todalen, Eleanor (Fred) Lickteig, Arlis (Ronald) Snyder, Beverly Starry; along with several sisters and brothers-in-law.

Velma will be sadly missed by her family and friends.