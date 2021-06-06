Thursday, June 2, 2022
Albert Lea Tribune

NEWS

Northern Iowa father, son get prison time for Capitol riot

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol ...
NEWS

Video: DNR unveils new all-terrain track chairs for state parks

Visitors with mobility disabilities will now be able to explore Myre-Big Island State Park through the use of a new all-terrain mobility chair that was ...
SPORTS

Kepler’s 3 RBIs help Twins beat Tigers 8-2

DETROIT — Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers ...
SPORTS

Roger Clemens fired up to see son make major league debut

DETROIT — Roger Clemens has had some big baseball moments in the city of Detroit. Not many of them had him as fired up as ...
OPINION

Editorial: Legislature: Many good reasons for special session

There are millions, maybe billions, of good reasons for Democrats and Republicans at the Legislature to come to agreement on unresolved issues and ask Gov. ...
