News
People all across Minnesota brought thousands of homemade masks to their local fire stations Saturday, part of a statewide effort amid the coronavirus pandemic.
by Minnesota Public Radio, Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:27 am
News
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of ...
by Associated Press, Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:24 am
Education
Gov. Tim Walz brought in the voices of teachers and students along with state health officials Friday as he updated Minnesota on the efforts to ...
by Minnesota Public Radio, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:28 am
News
ST. PAUL — Todd Polifka wonders if he is in the lost year of the housing industry. “This is one of the worst possible times ...
by Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:12 am
Business
Walz announces plan for some businesses to return to work
by Sarah Stultz, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:30 pm
Featured News
The Corey Goodnature Memorial Golf Tournament announced the cancellation of its annual tournament due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, but said plans for a ...
by Tyler Julson, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:30 pm
Health Updates
Mayo Clinic Health System leaders are reassuring patients that safety measures are in place if they have health concerns that need to be seen by ...
by Sarah Stultz, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:20 pm
Elections & Campaigns
Republicans unanimously endorsed District 27A Rep. Peggy Bennett last week at the District 27 GOP convention. This is the fourth time that Bennett, of Albert ...
by Sarah Stultz, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:20 pm
Featured News
Over 300 vehicles reportedly took part in the parade, including fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances, among others.
by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:20 pm
Cops, Courts & Fires
Tires were reported slashed on two vehicles at 7:39 a.m. Thursday on First Avenue Southeast in Geneva.
by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:10 pm
Cops, Courts & Fires
Freeborn County District Court April 10 Angel Marcos Aguilar Mateo, 37, 206 Morningside Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Maria ...
by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:00 pm
Editorials
To a new graduation date set for Albert Lea students in July. We and many in the community were pleased to hear the Albert Lea ...
by Editorial Board, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:45 pm
Columnists
During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:35 pm
Columnists
Minnesota received good news this week in our response to COVID-19 and our next phase in addressing this crisis. On Wednesday, Governor Walz announced that ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:35 pm
Columnists
My 8-year-old daughter was sharing the bathroom mirror with me this morning as she was brushing her hair. You need to understand that my daughters ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:35 pm
Letters to the Editor
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every American to date. When life gets back to any sense of normalcy, we will need strong leadership to rebuild ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm
Letters to the Editor
The COVID-19 crisis has put everyone on edge. It is disrupting lives, businesses and even nations. At times like these when the average person’s best ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm
Letters to the Editor
First of all, I’m going to go into some of the reasons why Gov. Walz put the stay-at-home order into place. For one thing, he ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm
Letters to the Editor
As I read Rep. Peggy Bennett’s April 18 Capital Comments, the comments seemed reasonable, but I was left in a state of confusion. The news ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm
Letters to the Editor
Thank you, President Trump, for doing your job — faithfully exercising the laws of the land, securing our borders and keeping America safe. President Trump ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm
Letters to the Editor
Recent discussions of canceling the Freeborn County Fair are circling. I realize the realities of public health along with entertainment, contracts, etc., are hovering over ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm
Letters to the Editor
The President Trump haters have struck again. According to their views, our president has never done anything right and is always self-serving. No one is ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm
Editorial Cartoon
by Editorial Board, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:15 pm
News
MnDOT will start issuing full-summer overweight permits in the southeast and metro frost zones on Monday, according to a press release. The frost zones and ...
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:00 pm
News
Life is different for everyone during this unprecedented time, and especially so for our farming community. Each subset of our community is treading a new ...
Read more
by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:00 pm