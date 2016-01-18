Albert Lea Area Learning Center English teacher Paula Olson was named the Albert Lea Teacher of the Year ...

With the rest of the 2019-20 school year in limbo, many area individuals and businesses have come together ...

Confirmed COVID-19 cases around the state grew to 3,446, an increase in 261 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday. Deaths increased ...

One week has passed without any new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday. According to the state ...

News Minnesotans donate thousands of homemade masks in statewide drive People all across Minnesota brought thousands of homemade masks to their local fire stations Saturday, part of a statewide effort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of ...

Education State outlines education challenges as number of confirmed cases climbs Gov. Tim Walz brought in the voices of teachers and students along with state health officials Friday as he updated Minnesota on the efforts to ...

News Minnesota housing industry faces possible lost year ST. PAUL — Todd Polifka wonders if he is in the lost year of the housing industry. “This is one of the worst possible times ...

Business Minnesota Chamber releases ‘best practices’ Walz announces plan for some businesses to return to work

Featured News Corey Goodnature tournament in June canceled The Corey Goodnature Memorial Golf Tournament announced the cancellation of its annual tournament due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, but said plans for a ...

Health Updates Mayo Clinic: Safe mechanisms in place for patients Mayo Clinic Health System leaders are reassuring patients that safety measures are in place if they have health concerns that need to be seen by ...

Elections & Campaigns Republicans endorse Bennett for fourth term Republicans unanimously endorsed District 27A Rep. Peggy Bennett last week at the District 27 GOP convention. This is the fourth time that Bennett, of Albert ...

Featured News A community of support Over 300 vehicles reportedly took part in the parade, including fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances, among others.

Cops, Courts & Fires Tires slashed and other reports Tires were reported slashed on two vehicles at 7:39 a.m. Thursday on First Avenue Southeast in Geneva.

Cops, Courts & Fires Court Dispositions: April 10-20, 2020 Freeborn County District Court April 10 Angel Marcos Aguilar Mateo, 37, 206 Morningside Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Maria ...

Editorials Editorial: Tribune Thumbs To a new graduation date set for Albert Lea students in July. We and many in the community were pleased to hear the Albert Lea ...

Columnists Guest Column: Why Congress should support local news During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...

Columnists Dan Sparks: Increasing testing in the state’s fight against COVID-19 Minnesota received good news this week in our response to COVID-19 and our next phase in addressing this crisis. On Wednesday, Governor Walz announced that ...

Columnists April Jeppson: Trying to stay afloat while also staying safe My 8-year-old daughter was sharing the bathroom mirror with me this morning as she was brushing her hair. You need to understand that my daughters ...

Letters to the Editor Letter: Feehan knows what southern Minnesota needs The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every American to date. When life gets back to any sense of normalcy, we will need strong leadership to rebuild ...

Letters to the Editor Letter: Minnesota does not need liberating The COVID-19 crisis has put everyone on edge. It is disrupting lives, businesses and even nations. At times like these when the average person’s best ...

Letters to the Editor Letter: Comments on the COVID-19 virus First of all, I’m going to go into some of the reasons why Gov. Walz put the stay-at-home order into place. For one thing, he ...

Letters to the Editor Letter: Bennett’s Capital Comments column confusing As I read Rep. Peggy Bennett’s April 18 Capital Comments, the comments seemed reasonable, but I was left in a state of confusion. The news ...

Letters to the Editor Letter: Trump keeping America safe Thank you, President Trump, for doing your job — faithfully exercising the laws of the land, securing our borders and keeping America safe. President Trump ...

Letters to the Editor Letter: County fair is a staple for growing leaders in the area Recent discussions of canceling the Freeborn County Fair are circling. I realize the realities of public health along with entertainment, contracts, etc., are hovering over ...

Letters to the Editor Letter: Give Trump a little respect The President Trump haters have struck again. According to their views, our president has never done anything right and is always self-serving. No one is ...

News Full-summer overweight permits start in some zones MnDOT will start issuing full-summer overweight permits in the southeast and metro frost zones on Monday, according to a press release. The frost zones and ...