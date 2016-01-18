April 27, 2020

An earlier pandemic

Spanish influenza led to temporary closures, end to gatherings

Banners to be hung on light poles to show support for Albert Lea seniors

With the rest of the 2019-20 school year in limbo, many area individuals and businesses have come together ...

Paula Olson is Albert Lea’s 2020 Teacher of the Year

Albert Lea Area Learning Center English teacher Paula Olson was named the Albert Lea Teacher of the Year ...

Family, friends, first responders honor veteran for his birthday

World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient Elmo Hedum watched Monday as a parade of family, friends ...

Health Updates

1 week with no new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

One week has passed without any new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday. According to the state ...

by Sarah Stultz.

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases continue rising across the state; area cases remain steady

Confirmed COVID-19 cases around the state grew to 3,446, an increase in 261 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday. Deaths increased ...

by Sarah Stultz.

News

Minnesotans donate thousands of homemade masks in statewide drive

People all across Minnesota brought thousands of homemade masks to their local fire stations Saturday, part of a statewide effort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

by Minnesota Public Radio, Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:27 am

News

Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of ...

by Associated Press, Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:24 am

Education

State outlines education challenges as number of confirmed cases climbs

Gov. Tim Walz brought in the voices of teachers and students along with state health officials Friday as he updated Minnesota on the efforts to ...

by Minnesota Public Radio, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:28 am

News

Minnesota housing industry faces possible lost year

ST. PAUL — Todd Polifka wonders if he is in the lost year of the housing industry. "This is one of the worst possible times ...

by Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:12 am

Business

Minnesota Chamber releases ‘best practices’

Walz announces plan for some businesses to return to work

by Sarah Stultz, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:30 pm

Featured News

Corey Goodnature tournament in June canceled

The Corey Goodnature Memorial Golf Tournament announced the cancellation of its annual tournament due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, but said plans for a ...

by Tyler Julson, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:30 pm

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic: Safe mechanisms in place for patients

Mayo Clinic Health System leaders are reassuring patients that safety measures are in place if they have health concerns that need to be seen by ...

by Sarah Stultz, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:20 pm

Elections & Campaigns

Republicans endorse Bennett for fourth term

Republicans unanimously endorsed District 27A Rep. Peggy Bennett last week at the District 27 GOP convention. This is the fourth time that Bennett, of Albert ...

by Sarah Stultz, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:20 pm

Featured News

A community of support

Over 300 vehicles reportedly took part in the parade, including fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances, among others.

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:20 pm

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires slashed and other reports

Tires were reported slashed on two vehicles at 7:39 a.m. Thursday on First Avenue Southeast in Geneva.

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:10 pm

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: April 10-20, 2020

Freeborn County District Court   April 10 Angel Marcos Aguilar Mateo, 37, 206 Morningside Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Maria ...

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:00 pm

Editorials

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To a new graduation date set for Albert Lea students in July. We and many in the community were pleased to hear the Albert Lea ...

by Editorial Board, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:45 pm

Columnists

Guest Column: Why Congress should support local news

During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:35 pm

Columnists

Dan Sparks: Increasing testing in the state’s fight against COVID-19

Minnesota received good news this week in our response to COVID-19 and our next phase in addressing this crisis. On Wednesday, Governor Walz announced that ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:35 pm

Columnists

April Jeppson: Trying to stay afloat while also staying safe

My 8-year-old daughter was sharing the bathroom mirror with me this morning as she was brushing her hair. You need to understand that my daughters ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:35 pm

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Feehan knows what southern Minnesota needs

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every American to date. When life gets back to any sense of normalcy, we will need strong leadership to rebuild ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Minnesota does not need liberating

The COVID-19 crisis has put everyone on edge. It is disrupting lives, businesses and even nations. At times like these when the average person's best ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Comments on the COVID-19 virus

First of all, I'm going to go into some of the reasons why Gov. Walz put the stay-at-home order into place. For one thing, he ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bennett’s Capital Comments column confusing

As I read Rep. Peggy Bennett's April 18 Capital Comments, the comments seemed reasonable, but I was left in a state of confusion. The news ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump keeping America safe

Thank you, President Trump, for doing your job — faithfully exercising the laws of the land, securing our borders and keeping America safe. President Trump ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm

Letters to the Editor

Letter: County fair is a staple for growing leaders in the area

Recent discussions of canceling the Freeborn County Fair are circling. I realize the realities of public health along with entertainment, contracts, etc., are hovering over ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Give Trump a little respect

The President Trump haters have struck again. According to their views, our president has never done anything right and is always self-serving. No one is ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:30 pm

Editorial Cartoon

Pen to paper

Read more

by Editorial Board, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:15 pm

News

Full-summer overweight permits start in some zones

MnDOT will start issuing full-summer overweight permits in the southeast and metro frost zones on Monday, according to a press release. The frost zones and ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:00 pm

News

Spring Farm Safety: Simple steps to keep people safe on the farm

Life is different for everyone during this unprecedented time, and especially so for our farming community. Each subset of our community is treading a new ...

by Submitted, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:00 pm

