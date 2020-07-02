2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Saul Tovalin, 24, for suspected driving while intoxicated and fifth-degree marijuana possession in a motor vehicle after a report of a vehicle that crashed into a parked car at 5:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Fourth Avenue and Plainview Lane.

Police arrested Pa Lee Klo, 35, for fifth-degree possession and suspected driving under the influence at 9:02 p.m. Saturday at 502 Tower Place.

Man arrested after reportedly walking on interstate

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Arthur Jeffcoat, 55, for walking on the freeway, obstructing the legal process and felony threats of violence after receiving a report at 11:37 p.m. Sunday of a person walking on Interstate 90 near milepost 146.

1 cited for DWI

Police cited Andrew John Vodehnal, 39, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:22 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and East Main Street.

Flags stolen from cemetery

Four flags were reported stolen at 2:21 p.m. Saturday from the cemetery at 28682 653rd Ave. in Freeborn.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Derek Allan Rothmeier, 24, for domestic assault at 12:56 a.m. Sunday at 2209 Margaretha Ave.

Vehicles rummaged through

A truck was reported rummaged through at 7:35 a.m. Friday at 210 N. Fourth Ave. Nothing was missing.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 12:11 p.m. Friday at 106 N. Fourth Ave. A stainless steel knife was reported taken.

Vehicles were reported rummaged through at 5:34 p.m. Friday at 620 Oak Lane. The incident reportedly happened between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. Cash was reported missing out of one of the vehicles.

Windows broken out

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 10:50 a.m. Friday at 616 E. Main St.

A window was reported broken out at 8:25 a.m. Saturday of the lobby window at 1147 S. Broadway.

A windshield of a vehicle was reported broken out at 11:23 p.m. Saturday at 422 Bridge Ave. Albert Lea.

Thefts reported

A theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police cited Krystal R. Blanchard, 36, for theft, from Walmart at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A theft was reported at 1:04 p.m. Sunday at 201 W. Main St.

A theft was reported at 7:48 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday at 923 Frank Ave.