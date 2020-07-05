5 things to do this week

1. Rock the Wander

The Wander the Water half marathon and Rock-n-Roll the Lakes bicycle ride have teamed up with Albert Lea Parks and Recreation to offer “a virtual run/walk/bike event.” All ages are welcome to sign up for a 5k, half marathon or full marathon, which starts Saturday and is open through July 25. Signup can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/MN/AlbertLea/WandertheWaterMN2018 for the virtual event, and participants have the whole week to complete what they sign up for. The fee is $15 to participate, and covers a medal, swag bag and coupons to local businesses.

2. Tractor ride

Though the traditional Shinefest tractor ride has been canceled for 2020, an informal tractor cruise has been planned in its place. With no cost to take part, those wishing to participate should meet between 8 and 9 a.m. Saturday at Jensen Excavating, 931 Plaza St. W. in Albert Lea. The cruise will begin at 9 a.m. and will travel past all of the Albert Lea nursing homes before stopping at Pickerel Lake Park for a break — after riding a little over 17 miles. A meal will not be served, but people are invited to bring their own lunch if desired. After the break, the cruise will pick up again at about 12:30 p.m. and continue through Alden and eventually to Arrowhead Park and back to Albert Lea. The cruise will likely be about three hours in the afternoon, as the afternoon portion will be over 30 miles long and the tractors typically ride 10 mph.

3. Perennial Buzz garden tour

Shelley Pederson will present a free public yoga class and garden tour this weekend at her home, 212 First St. NE in Geneva. Yoga begins at 8:45 a.m. Saturday and the garden tour will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., walking through a “20-year-old perennial work in progress.” Attendants are welcome to bring their gardening questions and enjoy a “miniature labyrinth” while social distancing in a peaceful setting. Lemonade and water will be provided, and donations for the Albert Lea Family Y are welcome. Participants will receive a $5 garden certificate from Super Fresh Gardens in Austin. In case of inclement weather, July 25 will be the rain date.

4. Fair food at the park

“Just because the fair is canceled doesn’t mean the food has to be,” reads an event Facebook page for fair food at an area park. From 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at New Richland City Park, fair food from the likes of B-Lo Zero Sno Cones, Schem’s Kettle Corn and Evan’s Eatery will be available for purchase. Evan’s Eatery stated that if the event goes well, there may be another with more vendors.

5. Sports cards and collectibles show

There will be a sports cards and collectibles show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea.