Albert Lea high school graduations to be live-streamed
Albert Lea Area Schools will live-stream both Albert Lea High School graduations Friday night on the Albert Lea Area Schools YouTube page.
One of the ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. for students with the last name of A through M, and the second will begin at 7:30 for students with the last name of N-Z.
You Might Like
Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death faces 9 tax evasion counts
MINNEAPOLIS — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd was charged Wednesday with... read more