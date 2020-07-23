July 23, 2020

Albert Lea high school graduations to be live-streamed

By Submitted

Published 1:27 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020
Albert Lea Area Schools will live-stream both Albert Lea High School graduations Friday night on the Albert Lea Area Schools YouTube page.
One of the ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. for students with the last name of A through M, and the second will begin at 7:30 for students with the last name of N-Z.
