Court Dispositions: July 28-30, 2020
Freeborn County
District Court
July 28
Brock James Barrientos, 18, 819 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.
Christopher Ray Kaphers, 59, 407 Eighth Ave. N., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Unsupervised probation two years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed.
Denise Victoria Morris, 31, 720 Belmont St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.
Terrance Price, 32, 720 Belmont St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered – certain acts forbidden. Fees $380.
Seth Donald Thompson, 20, P.O. Box 153, New Richland. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement 71 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 71 days. Fees $330. Count 3: Criminal damage to property (misdemeanor). Dismissed.
Ka Paw Moo, 25, 358 Hillcrest Circle S., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine, 5th degree. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation one year.
Nicholas Avery Redford, 18, 121 Phillips Circle, Lynchburg, Virginia. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 99/70. Fees $280.
July 29
Lee Andrew Acosta, 41, 341 Cleveland Ave. E., Winnebago. Count 1: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days; credit for time served two days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed.
Dennis Martin Jensen, 81, 1721 Shore Drive S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision – driven or attended vehicle. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $390.
Emily Page Nelson, 24, 511 Harriet Lane, Albert Lea. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.
Joshua Jon Peterson, 35, 24915 504th St., Northwood. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Other diversion program one year. Fees $75.
July 30
Charlize Ann Aguilera, 19, 410 E. Fourth St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.
Joe Elliot Sinnott, 29, Federal correctional facility, Sandstone. Count 1: Solicit child to engage in sexual conduct – prohibited act (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 20 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Fees $130. Count 2: Solicit child or believe to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct (felony). Dismissed.
Chrisitan Cornejo Dela Pena, 49, 422 Yale Ave. N. Apartment 718, Seattle. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 101/70. Fees $380.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
