Court Dispositions: July 7-9, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

July 7

Corinna Venita Rodriguez, 46, 208 College St. W. Unit 8, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle or class type. Fees $180.

Heriberto Soto Gonzalez, 63, 800 Fourth Ave. S. Unit 803, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle or class type. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding – exceed limit of 30 mph – urban district 48/30. Fees $60.

Jose Catalino Guevara Brizuela, 38, 6301 W. Bellfort St. Apartment 131, Houston, Minnesota. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Matthew Paul Hanel, 43, 3513 Cromwell St., Plano, Texas. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 92/70. Fees $220.

July 8

Kinda Florence Gerhardt, 58, 408 Westover Circle, Belton, Missouri. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 9

Brandon Stanley Johnson, 37, 119 Morningside Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of stolen property (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 13 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation two years. Fees $80. Local confinement 36 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 36 days. Count 2: Switched plates. Dismissed. Count 3: Second degree assault with a dangerous weapon (felony). Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic assault (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 18 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 42 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 42 days. Fees $80. Count 5: Possession of a controlled substance, fifth degree. Dismissed. Count six: Domestic abuse no contact order violation (felony). Dismissed. Count seven: Theft. Local confinement 90 days, stay 62 days for one year; credit for time served 28 days. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $80. Count eight: Domestic abuse no contact order violation (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 21 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 28 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 28 days. Fees $80.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.