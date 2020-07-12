July 13, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 715 new cases, 3 new deaths statewide

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 4:57 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020

Minnesota health officials reported another 715 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday, as the state’s death toll passed 1,500 since the pandemic started. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has increased in the past couple days as the pace of new cases has accelerated.

Sunday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the state; the overall death toll now stands at 1,502.

The overall number of confirmed cases is now 42,281.

The 715 cases reported Sunday are from 12,957 tests — a positive rate of about 5.5 percent. That rate was 5 percent in Saturday’s update, and 3 percent in Friday’s.

It’s a metric that health officials watch closely to see how widespread the disease is. The 5.5 percent figure is an increase from rates between 2.5 and 4 percent in mid June, when cases were declining. But it’s far below the state’s peak of more than 16 percent in May.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s update noted a second straight day of increasing hospitalizations. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota increased to 251 in Sunday’s update, up from 241 on Saturday and 227 in Friday’s report — though still far below numbers exceeding 600 seen in late May.

The number of those patients being treated in ICUs increased to 123, up from 121 in Saturday’s report.

Two of the deaths reported Sunday were people living in private residences; one was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Cases have been trending upward in Minnesota for several weeks, in all parts of the state — but especially in the Twin Cities suburbs. Minnesota now has nearly 1,500 more active COVID-19 cases than it did in mid-June, according to data released Friday.

Last week, for the first time, the suburban counties of Dakota, Washington, Anoka, Scott and Carver had about as many new cases per capita as Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

In mid-June, the five suburban counties were averaging about 70 new cases per day. Over the past week, they averaged 132 new cases per day, a nearly 90 percent increase.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties have also seen an increase in cases, to an average over the past week of 193 new cases in a larger population. But that’s a smaller increase of around 60 percent from the central counties’ rate in mid-June.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics

  • 42,281 cases confirmed (715 new) via 755,052 tests
  • 1,502 deaths (3 new); deaths were in Carver, Hennepin and Ramsey counties
  • 4,399 cases requiring hospitalization
  • 251 people remain hospitalized; 123 in intensive care
  • 36,582 patients no longer needing isolation

Local cases:

Freeborn County Public Health reported one new lab confirmed case of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the cumulative count to 313.

The new case is a person between 10 and 20.

The department said there are two more people out of isolation and recovering from their illness, bringing the total out of isolation in the county to 292 people. There are 21 active cases in Freeborn County.

Four people are currently hospitalized from the county out of the total 23 who have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19.

Faribault County reported one new case, increasing its total to 62; Mower County had one new case and has now had 983; Steele County had two and has had 247; and Waseca County had one new case, increasing its total to 78.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 16 0
Anoka 2,422 111
Becker 66 0
Beltrami 53 0
Benton 239 3
Big Stone 17 0
Blue Earth 575 2
Brown 46 2
Carlton 94 0
Carver 494 2
Cass 19 2
Chippewa 81 1
Chisago 110 1
Clay 613 38
Clearwater 13 0
Cook 1 0
Cottonwood 141 0
Crow Wing 113 12
Dakota 2,713 96
Dodge 97 0
Douglas 73 0
Faribault 62 0
Fillmore 36 0
Freeborn 313 0
Goodhue 142 8
Grant 32 0
Hennepin 13,568 791
Houston 32 0
Hubbard 10 0
Isanti 83 0
Itasca 71 12
Jackson 57 0
Kanabec 17 1
Kandiyohi 593 1
Kittson 2 0
Koochiching 21 1
Lac qui Parle 5 0
Lake 9 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 132 1
Lincoln 19 0
Lyon 344 2
McLeod 103 0
Mahnomen 13 1
Marshall 16 0
Martin 175 5
Meeker 64 1
Mille Lacs 40 2
Morrison 66 1
Mower 983 2
Murray 82 0
Nicollet 206 12
Nobles 1,688 6
Norman 21 0
Olmsted 1,276 20
Otter Tail 114 1
Pennington 54 0
Pine 113 0
Pipestone 74 4
Polk 90 3
Pope 13 0
Ramsey 5,256 233
Red Lake 4 0
Redwood 25 0
Renville 37 2
Rice 884 8
Rock 34 0
Roseau 28 0
St. Louis 235 16
Scott 881 4
Sherburne 369 5
Sibley 58 2
Stearns 2,523 19
Steele 247 1
Stevens 11 0
Swift 33 1
Todd 403 2
Traverse 6 0
Wabasha 39 0
Wadena 17 0
Waseca 78 0
Washington 1,283 41
Watonwan 271 0
Wilkin 22 3
Winona 144 15
Wright 539 5
Yellow Medicine 31 0
Unknown/missing 88 0
