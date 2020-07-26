Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Sunday, increasing the county’s cumulative case count to 338.

Both of the new cases are in their 60s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated 324 of the county’s cases are out of isolation, and there are currently 14 active cases in the county. No one from Freeborn County is hospitalized, and no new local deaths have been reported.

Mower County reported three new cases, increasing its total cases to 1,038; Steele County reported three new cases, increasing its total cases to 309; and Waseca County reported two new cases, increasing its total to 113.

No new cases were reported in Faribault County.

Across the state, 871 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative total to 51,153. Of that number, 44,431 no longer are in isolation.

Three new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Otter and Ramsey counties. All were 70 or older, and one was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The three new deaths, increase the state’s total deaths to 1,574, of which 1,205 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department said 273 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 today, of which 115 are in intensive care.