Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties see a few new cases; over 700 new cases statewide

Freeborn County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the county’s total cases to 333, according to the daily update from county and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated one of the cases was assigned to Freeborn County in error so it will be removed from the county’s total, and the other person was in their 40s.

One new person is out of isolation, bringing the total out of isolation to 319 people, the department stated. Fourteen cases are active, and no people from the county are currently hospitalized.

Other counties reported the following increases and case totals:

• Faribault County: One new case, 73 total cases

• Mower County: Four new cases, 1,024 total cases

• Steele County: No new cases, 292 total cases

• Waseca County: One new case, 99 total cases

Statewide, there were 763 newly reported cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 48,721. Of that number, 42,524 are no longer in isolation.

Nine new deaths were reported from Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Pennington, Pipestone, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties. With the exception of one person from Washington County in their 40s, the remainder of people were 60 or older. Six lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There have now been 1,561 COVID-19 deaths, of which 1,198 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of today, 282 people are hospitalized, including 107 in intensive care.

The state department said 16,676 tests were conducted across the state on Wednesday, increasing the total tests conducted during the pandemic to 905,315.