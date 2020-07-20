Daily COVID-19 update: Jump in cases reported across state; three area counties see new cases

Another jump in COVID-19 cases was reported in Minnesota on Monday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

There were 922 newly reported cases and four deaths across the state, the department said.

The deaths were in Clay, Olmsted, Ramsey and Scott counties and included one child 5 or younger in Clay County. All lived in private residences.

The new deaths push the state’s total to 1,545, of which 1,187 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has had 47,107 cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 40,742 no longer need to be in isolation. There are 247 people hospitalized as of today, including 115 in intensive care.

In the area, two new cases were reported in Freeborn County, increasing the county’s cumulative count to 327.

The new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 50s. Two more people are out of isolation, bringing the total out of isolation to 314. One person remains hospitalized.

Mower County had two new cases and has now had 1,008 total cases; and Waseca County had three new cases, increasing its total to 92.

Faribault and Steele counties did not have any new cases and are at 70 and 278 cases, respectively.

