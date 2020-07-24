Daily COVID-19 update: Total statewide cases approaching 50,000; 5 new deaths reported

Minnesota’s cumulative positive COVID-19 case count since the beginning of the pandemic is nearing 50,000 with 773 new cases reported Friday across the state.

With the new cases, the state has now had 49,488 cases, of which 42,882 no longer are in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Five new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Murray, Scott and St. Louis counties. All of the deaths were 60 or older, and two were residents of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The department stated there have now been 1,566 COVID-19 deaths statewide, of which 1,199 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of today, 278 people are hospitalized, including 108 in intensive care.

Locally, one new case was reported in Freeborn County, and the county has now had 333 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new case was a person in their 30s.

Of the county’s total cases, 319 are out of isolation, and no one is currently hospitalized.

Mower County had five new cases, increasing its total to 1,029; Steele County had nine new cases, increasing its total to 301 cases; and Waseca County had eight new cases and has now had 107 cases.

Faribault County did not have any new cases and has had 73 cases.

No new deaths were reported in any of the south-central counties.

The department stated 16,789 COVID-19 tests were completed on Thursday, increasing the total tests for the state to 922,876 since the beginning of the pandemic.