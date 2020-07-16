Dorothy Jean Stegenga (DeVries)

Dorothy (Dot) Jean Stegenga was born May 2, 1930 to Henry and Edith (Ashworth) DeVries in Albert Lea. Dorothy grew up in Hollandale and graduated from Albert Lea High School.

On April 20, 1949, she was united in marriage to Elmer Stegenga, “the best boyfriend ever” as she would always tell to her grandchildren. Together they made their home in rural Hollandale. She was a devoted homemaker and was multi-talented in sewing, quilting, crafting, creating beautiful flower gardens and also had the reputation of being a fabulous cook and hostess. She loved entertaining family and friends who always looked forward to enjoying her wonderful meals and goodies. Dorothy was an active member of the Hollandale Reformed Church involved in women’s work, choir and Bible studies. Her faith was strong and she lived her life serving her Lord.

In their retirement years Elmer & Dot took to the rode in their motor home enjoying winter months in Texas and summer months fishing in Canada. Dorothy, at age 90, passed from this life into her heavenly home on July 12,2020. She was a resident at Good Samaritan Hidden Creek.

Dorothy is survived by her children Barbara Ness, Albert Lea, Kathy (Dennis) Peterson, Albert Lea, Paula Stegenga, Waterville, MN, Scott (Chris) Stegenga, Pickens SC, Grandchildren Karla (Brian) Christensen, Derrick Peterson, Matthew (Mona) Paczkowski, Nancy (Travis) Fessel, Pam (Jake) Zimmerman, Ben Stegenga, Jonathan Stegenga and Nathan (fiance Juliana) Stegenga, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, sisters Carol (Jay) Hadlock, Herndon, VA and Joyce Reynen, Austin, MN, sisters-in-laws Tena DeBoer, Marilyn Stegenga, Marlene DeVries and brother & sister-in-law Herman (Janet) Stenga, Soldotna AK, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, parents, parents-in-law Joe and Dora Stegenga, sister Sue Kaupang, brother Jack DeVries, son-in-law Jerry Ness, brothers & sisters-in-law Al (Bonnie) Stegenga, John (Karen) Stegenga and brothers-in-law Dave Reyrnen, and Wendell DeBoer.

The family will be ever so grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at Hidden Creek in the 1 1/2 years she lived there and also St. Croix Hospice.

A private family memorial service is being held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on July 17,2020. Memorials are preferred to Hollandale Reformed Church, Hollandale Christian School and Youth For Christ.