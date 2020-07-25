Drive-thru Ruby’s Pantry scheduled for August
A drive-thru Ruby’s Pantry will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1 at Albert Lea Assembly of God Church, 1540 S. Shore Drive in Albert Lea, according to a press release.
There are no income or residency requirements, and food will be given out for a $20 cash donation per share. There is a limit of two shares per vehicle.
Those attending are asked to follow traffic director instructions and remain in their vehicle. Call 507-373-7989 for more information.
You Might Like
NAMI will host a virtual walk
For the past 14 years, National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota has brought together thousands of people to raise awareness... read more