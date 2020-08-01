July 31, 2020

Fall Moose firearms classes canceled

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

Firearms safety classes will not take place this fall at the Moose club, according to a press release.

People may take the online classes on the Minnesota Department of Natural of Resources website, complete the course and test, and call for a range day and time slot. Those using the range must have their paperwork with them.

People can call Charlie Schmidt at 507-874-3296 for dates and times starting Aug. 8.

Spring classes will resume in April, according to the release.

