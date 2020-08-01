Free school supplies to be available

BeMobile Verizon announced its seventh annual backpack giveaway, according to a press release. In an effort to support parents as the school year approaches, BeMobile will share backpacks filled with school supplies at no cost.

The event will be from Tuesday through Friday in each BeMobile Verizon location during regular business hours, which can be found at bemobile.com.

In light of the current operating conditions for retail stores, additional precautions will be taken for this year’s event. Backpacks will be distributed over multiple days and parents or guardians may call ahead to reserve up to three backpacks for pickup in order to prevent a concentration of people and make proper distancing easier. Remaining backpacks will be available on a first- come, first-serve basis. Backpacks will be handled only by employees and given directly to the person receiving the backpack. Children are not required to be present to pick up backpacks and no purchase is necessary.

“This one of our favorite events each year. Giving back to the community is so important to each and every one of us at BeMobile,” said Jason Prinsen, director of sales and marketing at BeMobile. “Our teams are excited to hand out backpacks and supplies to families. We are thankful to our employees, guests and communities for participating again in our annual event.”

During the event, BeMobile will give away nearly 5,000 backpacks to local children.