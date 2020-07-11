Freeborn County under severe thunderstorm warning
Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning is in effect through 5 p.m.
The weather agency stated at 4:04 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartland, moving southeast at 55 mph. The storm could bring 70 mph winds and quarter-size hail.
Hail and tree damage is possible. Wind damage is also possible to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.
