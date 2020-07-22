Get your Minnesota State Fair food fix with a drive-thru ‘food parade’

By Tim Nelson, Minnesota Public Radio News

There will be no Minnesota State Fair this year, but some of the food will be back — in drive-thru form.

The fair announced what it’s calling a food parade for Aug. 20-23, Aug. 27-30 and Sept. 3-7.

The fair is allowing a limited number of vehicles to drive a 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds, where 16 food vendors will be open. They include Turkey To Go, Tom Thumb Donuts, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, West Indies Soul Food, and, of course, Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar. The route will include in-car bingo and other activities.

Timed tickets go on sale — online only — at 10 a.m. July 31. Tickets are $20 per vehicle for up to five people; food purchases are not included in the price. Participants will have to stay in their vehicles while they’re at the fair, and all vehicles will follow the same one-way route through the fairgrounds.

The fair is asking people to wear masks when ordering and paying.

Check out the menu and prices here; tickets can be purchased at this link beginning July 31.